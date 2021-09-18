Washington DC rally in support of 6 January rioters falls short of expectations

Washington DC prepared for a rally on Saturday in support of those arrested for storming the Capitol on 6 January by mounting the kind of security operation it failed to put in place before the attempted coup.

The city surrounded congressional buildings with reinforced fencing, called up large numbers of police officers and sought to put the national guard on standby to prepare for the “Justice for J6” protest near the Capitol building.

But even amid warnings from the Department of Homeland Security about threats of violence, the demonstration seemed to fall short of the impact its organisers hoped for, as mainstream Republican politicians and some ardent pro-Trump groups distanced themselves from the rally.

Police in riot gear observe the Justice for J6 rally near the US Capitol in Washington DC on Saturday. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP

A few hundred protesters turned out. They said such low turnout was the result of government intimidation and press scaremongering.

A series of speakers told of family members arrested by the FBI who were now “political detainees”. One woman spoke about her boyfriend in solitary confinement. She read a letter from him.

“This reminds me of how the Jews were treated by the Nazis,” he said.

There were calls for “good men and women to stand up and say, ‘No more!’” and calls to “let them go”.

One attendee gave his name as Adam and said he had travelled from Florida. He said authorities had the right to prosecute people who used violence against police officers but the government was casting a much wider net.

Adam from Florida holding a Stars and Stripes with a symbol for a far right militia, the Three Percenters, at #justice4J6 rally . Claimed not to know what it was Organiser, Matt Braynard, asked him to take it down: “It’s an outside group and it makes the optics look bad”. pic.twitter.com/NtNlpXzJo8 — Chris McGreal (@ChrisMcGreal) September 18, 2021

“Arrest the violent ones but don’t arrest the 15 or 20 people around them,” he said. “That’s political persecution.”

The event organiser, Matt Braynard, interrupted to ask about the flag Adam was holding: a Stars and Stripes with the Roman numeral III in the corner. Braynard said it was a symbol for a far-right militia, the Three Percenters.

“It’s an outside group and it makes the optics look bad,” Braynard said, before asking Adam to put the flag away.

“Anyone who doesn’t agree to take it down we have to assume is an infiltrator,” he said.

Adam professed ignorance of the association but rolled the flag up nonetheless.

The protest was called to demand the release of about 650 people charged with offences after thousands of Trump supporters smashed their way into the Capitol in an attempt to prevent members of Congress certifying the 2021 presidential election.

Four people died during the riot, including a woman shot by a police officer as she tried to get on to the floor of the House of Representatives. Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer attacked by the protesters, died the next day.

Nearly 60 people have pleaded guilty, mostly to relatively minor crimes including obstruction of official proceedings and illegally demonstrating in the Capitol.

Supporters have characterised them as “political prisoners” who were lawfully protesting at the urging of Donald Trump, who held a rally nearby at which he urged supporters to “fight like hell” to defend his claim to have won the 2020 election.

Braynard’s group, Look Ahead America, said Saturday’s rally was not intended to demonstrate support for Trump and appealed for those attending not to wear political paraphernalia. The former Trump campaign operative told CNN it would be “a completely peaceful protest”.

The demonstration was disparaged by some pro-Trump groups and mainstream Republicans. Senator Lindsey Graham called on police to take a “firm line” with demonstrators.

“If anybody gets out of line, they need to whack ’em,” he told the New York Times.

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers militia, whose members are among those facing some of the most serious charges over the 6 January attack, appeared to avoid the event. A Proud Boys social media channel said the protest “sounds like bait” subject to government surveillance and warned members not to go.

Trump, who was impeached for inciting the riot but acquitted at trial in the Senate, has condemned prosecutions over 6 January.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the 6 January protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” he said in a written statement.

Trump then declared: “In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

The former president did not attend the rally. He was scheduled to spend the day at a golf tournament in New Jersey.



