Commanders sign Sam Cosmi to an extension, aim to protect Jayden Daniels as much as possible

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Protecting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of the biggest priorities for the Washington Commanders, starting this weekend in his NFL debut at Tampa Bay and for the rest of the season.

A rebuilt offensive line is at the forefront of that effort, a process that involved bringing in three new starters: rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman and a couple of veteran free agent additions, left guard Nick Allegretti and center Tyler Biadasz. Right guard Sam Cosmi and right tackle Andrew Wylie are the holdovers from the unit that allowed Sam Howell to be sacked a league-high 65 times last season.

Cosmi was the most consistent lineman and continued to improve each game. On Wednesday, he was rewarded with a four-year extension that keeps him under contract through 2028.

“I think we got a special dude that I’ve got to protect — very talented — and that makes me excited to be here, hopefully for the next five years,” Cosmi said. “I’m happy it’s done. I just wanted to focus on beating Tampa Bay and get this out of the back of my head and go out there and play free. A huge blessing to be able to do that now.”

The extension is worth $74 million with $45 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not released.

“He is a pillar of our offensive line, and we believe that Sam’s best playing days are ahead," general manager Adam Peters said. “Sam is a great leader and teammate, and we’re excited that he will be a member of our team for years to come.”

Selected in the second round out of Texas in 2021, Cosmi is one of just 12 draft picks from Ron Rivera’s four years in charge remaining on the 53-man roster. Picked originally as a tackle, Cosmi was shifted inside to guard, a move that allowed him to thrive in the NFL.

“He is so strong and square that it just kind of suits him inside,” coach Dan Quinn said before practice. “That move from tackle to guard I think unlocked some things there. To see him really perform well at that position, it’s a hard matchup.”

Quinn said Cosmi’s size — 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds — is a major benefit.

“That kind of stoutness, it’s big certainly for Jayden, or for the quarterback, his ability to have space in the pocket to step up,” Quinn said. “(Cosmi) is an athlete that can pull and move, and in our system that’s really important.”

There is still much to be discovered about what new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will unveil against the Buccaneers. The offensive line just needs to be consistent after some mixing and matching during the preseason, including Coleman dealing with a pectoral injury.

“We had a lot of opportunities this training camp to work — a couple different guys working at different spots, too, so if something happens, we’re ready for that,” Allegretti said. “(We have ) a lot of experienced guys. Have loved working with them so far, and I’m excited to work a full 60 minutes with them.”

Daniels, Washington's eighth different Week 1 starting QB in as many years, said last week he believes in this offensive line.

“I’m very confident in those guys,” Daniels said. “We all can be on the same page. I feel like we can go out there and have some success.”

That admiration goes both ways, and the motivation to protect Daniels extends well beyond Cosmi.

“Obviously the player he is, the talent that he has, the poise that he has, the way that he goes about things and controls the huddle and the offense, you want to keep that guy in the game,” Daniels said. “The way that he treats us and we treat each other just makes you want to go out there and play for him even more.”

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press