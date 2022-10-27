Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders (3-4) won't get a chance to start quarterback Carson Wentz against Wentz's former team, but they will play an Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) team led by a rookie making his NFL debut.

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his NFL debut in Week 8 as the Colts play host to the Commanders, who knocked off the Green Bay Packers in a stunning Week 7 win. Will Indianapolis find some magic with their new quarterback, who takes over for Matt Ryan? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Colts Week 8 game:

Commanders at Colts odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Colts 18, Commanders 14

This will be an interesting test case to see what Indy looks like with Sam Ehlinger under center. Given how shaky the Colts’ offensive line has been, his mobility should open up the playbook. While the Commanders looked better with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, I still think the Colts have the better roster. On paper, at least.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Safid Deen: Colts 24, Commanders 21

Washington might have found its spark, playing hard and together with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. But the Colts will rely on Jonathan Taylor on the road in quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s first career start.

Lance Pugmire: Commanders 17, Colts 13

“It’s not you, it’s us,” Frank Reich effectively said in benching Matt Ryan and pointing to injured Jonathan Taylor and a porous line as the reasons he’s going with the more mobile Sam Ehlinger.

