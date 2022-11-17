Washington Commanders at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Two downtrodden teams get together when Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders (5-5) travel to Houston to face Dameon Pierce and the Houston Texans (1-7-1).

The Commanders are on the heels of a short week after a Week 10 Monday Night Football win and now face an amenable road matchup against the struggling Texans. Washington isn't without its own struggles, however. Rivera announced he was backing Taylor Heinicke to start for this Week 11 game over the returning Carson Wentz. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 game:

Commanders at Texans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Commanders (-3)

Moneyline: Commanders (-170); Texans (+145)

Over/under: 41

More odds, injury info for Commanders vs. Texans

Lorenzo Reyes: Commanders 24, Texans 13

Washington has been far more competitive with Heinicke under center and has covered four of its last five. The Texans have dropped four in a row. While there is a chance for this being a letdown after a huge Monday night victory against the Eagles, I love the Commanders in this spot.

Week 9: Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) hands the ball off to running back Dameon Pierce as the Texans wore red helmets for the first time during a "Thursday Night Football" game against the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium.

Safid Deen: Texans 24, Commanders 20

No one saw it coming: Washington was the first team to beat Philadelphia last week, and they might have found a recipe for success in their win by dominating the clock. But the letdown will be tremendous this week. I’m taking the Texans and their star running back Dameon Pierce to pull off an upset win at home.

Story continues

Lance Pugmire: Commanders 20, Texans 17

Letdown alert: After knocking off the unbeaten Eagles, Washington ventures to the road against a foe that can be easy to let down against. Take the under 40.5.

Jarrett Bell: Commanders 24, Texans 17

Nate Davis: Commanders 23, Texans 17

Tyler Dragon: Commanders 21, Texans 17

