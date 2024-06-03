Washington Commanders cut kicker Brandon McManus following sex assault allegations

The Washington Commanders released kicker Brandon McManus on Sunday, six days after a sex assault lawsuit against McManus became public.

McManus, 32, signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in the offseason after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. He has denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously,” the Commanders told ESPN following the initial May 27 report.

The lawsuit filed May 24 in Duval County, Fla., accused McManus of grinding and rubbing himself against two women on the Jaguars’ team flight to London in September before a game last season.

One woman said McManus tried to kiss her while she was sitting down during turbulence. She also said McManus grinded against her while she was serving meals as part of her job as a flight attendant.

Another woman, also a flight attendant, said McManus grinded on her while she was serving drinks, and she confronted him.

Both women said they were removed from the Jaguars charter flight staff following the incidents with McManus, who played in all 17 games for the team.

An attorney for the two women, Tony Buzbee, said he attempted to settle the claims before filing the lawsuit but was rejected.

“The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious,” wrote Buzbee, who also represented more than a dozen women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault. “We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases. We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for.”

After being released by the Commanders, McManus released a statement through his attorney, Brett Gallaway.

“While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process,” Gallaway told ESPN.

_____