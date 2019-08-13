Washington Capitals executive takes home $1 million Powerball prize

Sergey Kocharov, the Capitals vice president of communications, took home a $1 million lottery prize last month. (Mark Goldman/Getty Images)

A Washington Capitals executive hit the jackpot last month — though that has nothing to do with the team’s recent string of success on the ice.

Capitals vice president of communications Sergey Kocharov won a $1 million prize in the July 27 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery website.

“I saw the Powerball sign and said, ‘I may as well try it,’” Kocharov said, via the lottery website.

On for tennis match this week for sure -but let it be known that this idea was all from my old man (I never play Lol) who was in town for four days and left a happy man. Couldn’t be more happier for my dad - the hardest working family man and my role model. Be at work tomorrow :) https://t.co/m0YXebBmJG — Sergey Kocharov (@SergeyKocharov) August 12, 2019

Kocharov bought five tickets to the drawing and let the computer randomly select his numbers. His winning numbers were 1-19-31-48-61 and Powerball 6, and was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide, per the lottery website.

Though the Capitals fell short in their quest for the Stanley Cup this year, the $1 million bonus has to be a solid concession for the Annadale, Virginia, resident.

“I was surprised,” Kocharov said, via the lottery website. “I always hear about jackpot wins. It feels great!”

