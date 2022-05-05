These Washington brunch spots are among the best in the nation, new rankings show

OpenTable released a list of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants Coast-to-Coast” just in time for Mother’s Day.

And Washington has two of the top brunch spots in the United States, according to the restaurant reservation company.

A new American restaurant in Seattle and a steakhouse in Issaquah were recognized.

OpenTable ranked the top brunch restaurants by reviewing more than 12.9 million verified diner reviews from March 1, 2021, to Feb. 28, 2022.

To be considered, a restaurant needed a minimum “overall score” that included diner ratings, user klout, the number of reviews and its regional overall rating.

Then a restaurant was scored “according to the percentage of reviews, for which ‘good for brunch’ was selected as a special feature.”

Sawyer — Seattle

The new American restaurant nestled in the Ballard neighborhood in Seattle doesn’t serve “your usual breakfast fare,” reviewers say.

Instead, reviewers say the menu is filled with brunch dishes that are creative, unique and tasty.

The cinnamon roll monkey bread with cream cheese frosting is a standout brunch item on Sawyer’s menu among OpenTable reviewers.

“The monkey bread is delectable,” one reviewer wrote.

“Best brunch I’ve possibly ever had. The mimosas were champagne heavy, the monkey bread was sweet, and the steam buns are just perfect,” another reviewer wrote.

Other dishes include a banana foster skillet pancake, shrimp and grits and a veggie hash.

Brunch is served on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JaK’s Grill — Issaquah

This steakhouse known for its excellent prime rib by reviewers doesn’t just serve dinner.

JaK’s Grill in Issaquah also offers brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“If you enjoy dinner (at) Jak’s I encourage you to try brunch,” one OpenTable reviewer wrote.

Guests can choose from an extensive brunch menu featuring scrambled eggs, eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy and more.

“The brunch selections are delicious, the drinks always tasty and the service is impeccable,” another reviewer wrote.

The neighborhood steakhouse also has two locations in Seattle, including in Laurelhurst and West Seattle.

Issaquah is about 17 miles southeast of Seattle.

