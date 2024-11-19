Washington has 20 as Wichita State takes down Monmouth 70-66

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Corey Washington had 20 points in Wichita State's 70-66 victory against Monmouth on Monday night.

Washington also contributed eight rebounds for the Shockers (4-0). Harlond Beverly scored 15 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Xavier Bell had 12 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Abdi Bashir Jr. finished with 15 points for the Hawks (0-5). Cornelius Robinson Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds for Monmouth. Jaret Valencia had eight points.

Washington scored nine points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 31-30. Wichita State outscored Monmouth by five points in the second half. Washington led the way with 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Wichita State next plays Friday against Saint Louis at home, and Monmouth will take on Youngstown State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

