Black Friday 2020 UK: This top-rated washing machine is now under £200
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Black Friday is here and if you’re looking at your tired old washing machine right now and wondering whether it’s up to the job, then now’s the perfect time for an upgrade.
After all, no one wants to be hand-washing clothes when all they want to do is make a hot chocolate and watch the latest episode of Selling Sunset.
Which is why we’ve been scouring the internet for the best washing machine deals out there, and we’ve found the Beko 8kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine in the Currys PC World Black Friday sale.
With hundreds of top-rated reviews and the price now down from £269.99 to £199.99, you can’t really go wrong with the purchase.
Quick and easy washing will leave you with more time - and energy - to splash about in those muddy puddles.
Why we love it:
Say goodbye to waiting hours for your washing to be done with the Beko Spin Washing Machine. The quick setting lets you wash a full load in only 28 minutes, so you won't have to spend your Saturday hanging around to put it in the dryer.
With an energy rating of A+++, the appliance has a reduced energy usage, making it kinder to the environment. By automatically reducing water levels for half or smaller loads, the machine helps you to save money on your energy bills.
Plus, if you have kids who love to explore and play, you’ll be pleased to hear that the WTK84011W machine's child safety lock prevents the accidental changing of washing programs.
How it works:
We’re not washing machine whizzes so we can’t describe the ins and outs of exactly how a washing machine works, but what we do know is that the Beko washing machine’s Drum Cleaning programme will help keep your machine in perfect condition.
Cleaning at 70°C, it effectively removes any bacteria build-up from inside the drum. So you'll get fresh clothes with every wash.
What the reviews say:
Hundreds have left rave reviews for the washing machine:
“Very quiet. Everyone has commented when they visit how quiet it is and for a kitchen /living area this was very important for me.”
“I like the fact that you can alter the time, temp or spin time for any load of washing. It's the best washing machine I have had in all of my 49 years of married life and it displays the amount of time that it has to run any time you look it's great.”
“The drum is large, holds everything you need in a wash with room to spare.”
“It’s easy to use with modern styling. It’s also quiet with lots of useful features and different spin cycle options.”
“Very quiet even when spinning, has a quick wash with a full load, can load a wash and delay start time up to nine hours so can come on early morning and be finished, ready to hang out first thing.”
“Just so easy to use, pick the cycle you want and away you go. It's so quiet too and the steam function is an excellent idea.”