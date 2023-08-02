Washed away: the struggle to make sense of the northern rivers floods, the largest in modern Australian history

default

The rain battering our roof came in violent waves, reaching crescendos that seemed impossible to exceed, only to intensify further and further throughout the night.

Messages between friends and neighbours filled my phone on 28 February 2022. My family and our home, on a hill and a safe distance from any waterways, was out of harm’s way. Thousands of others in the northern rivers region of New South Wales were not. Their lives and their communities had changed forever.

I was new to the region and naive about its susceptibility to floods.

In the preceding days, a series of weather systems had combined over an already-saturated landscape in north-east NSW and south-east Queensland. Normally each system would result in moderate flooding. Collectively, they created a monster. The largest flood event in modern Australian history was unfolding.

Hundreds of locals sprang into action. Flotillas of civilian boats, jetskis, kayaks and standup paddle boards rescued people. SES and regional services were overwhelmed. Few had predicted the scale or ferocity of the rising water and entire communities were engulfed. Communications in many areas were cut off.

For one of the first times in my career as a photojournalist I felt a strong aversion to making pictures. I have covered natural disasters before, but this time it was my own community. Somehow it just didn’t feel right. Instead I was pulled into duty as a volunteer, joining thousands of others armed with mops, gurneys and bleach.

The first house I arrived at belonged to an elderly couple whose home in Mullumbimby had been submerged.About 15 of us worked for two hours to pile their possessions in a saturated heap on the side of the road, the house an empty shell. Despite the necessity of the task, it felt insensitive. The couple appeared to be in shock.

While clearing out a motorcycle repair shop in one hard-hit part of South Lismore, I came across an elderly woman. She was disoriented, shaking and unsteady. The shaking was from Parkinson’s disease and she had returned to her house for the first time in search of her medication. Her home was utterly destroyed and I told her it wasn’t safe to go near it. When asked if there was someone I could call for her she said she had no family. Since escaping the flood she had been sleeping on a stranger’s couch in a nearby town.

Similar stories played out repeatedly. In town after town, the contents of people’s private lives were turned outwards, forming mountains of debris. In the summer heat the smell was overpowering. Unnatural scenes that only natural disasters of this scale provide seemed suddenly normal: cars on roofs, houses disappeared, refrigerators 10 metres off the ground in trees.

Eventually, after weeks of cleaning, I decided to make my first trip out with my camera. National attention was waning, the events fading from the memories of those not affected. On the ground, the recovery task seemed Sisyphean.

Over the past year and a half I have continued making pictures in an effort to make sense of the floods. Communities are still broken. Thousands have left the area. Homes are abandoned. An already serious housing crisis has become dire. Community services are at their limit. Nervous homeowners wait to hear if they will be offered a government buyback of their properties.

Recently I came upon a retired couple shifting items from a moving truck into a still battered house in South Lismore. In the 14 months since being rescued as water surged above their roof, they had shuffled between emergency shelters, hotels, short stay accommodation and family. Having run out of options they were forced to move back in. Like many others they are hoping for a government buyback, but were still waiting for a decision. They had listed their home with a real estate agent only three days before the flood, hoping for a new start. Fate, it seemed, had other plans for them.

The trauma of the event is compounded with an awareness that we have seen into a scary future. Most people assume another flood is inevitable and no one can be sure who will be safe when it comes.

Despite the strength and determination shown by so many during and after the floods, our weaknesses as a community have been exposed. Now they are impossible to ignore.