Like Washable Rugs? You'll Love This Machine-Washable Furniture

This could be the secret to an easier-to-clean home.

Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images

Machine-washable rugs such as those from Ruggable have become incredibly popular in recent years. It’s easy to understand why. They’re far more durable than standard rugs and are a more practical choice for homes with kids and pets.



But messes don’t just happen to rugs—they also happen to sofas and chairs, which is exactly why furniture brands with machine-washable slipcovers are also gaining more popularity. While slipcovers aren’t anything new, many options are dry clean only, which isn't exactly helpful if someone spills a glass of wine or an entire bowl of spaghetti. Plus, today there are many more options for slipcovered chairs, ottomans, and other pieces of furniture beyond just sofas.

Even if things don’t get too dirty in your home, opting for machine-washable furniture can be a smarter investment, because these pieces are extra durable. Want to know more? Here are the brands and advice you need to know before clicking “add to cart.”

:4 Design Choices That Make Your Home Easier to Clean

Levity

Levity, which is owned by the same parent company as Ruggable, currently offers several different types of furniture including dining chairs, stools, lounge chairs, and ottomans—all with washable covers. There’s a large selection of slipcovers to choose from in a variety of solids, patterns, and textures.

If anything spills on Levity’s slipcovers, just remove them and toss them in the washing machine. “Best practice is to put the cover in the washer with the design side facing out. Machine-wash the cover in cold water on a delicate cycle using a mild, non-bleach detergent,” says Kristy Bond, director of marketing at Levity.

For more challenging stains, she recommends applying a non-bleach stain remover before washing. “You may choose to add half a cup of white vinegar to your detergent to help neutralize pet odors.”

Levity’s wood frames and tables are also designed to resist stains and are easily cleaned because they have a liquid and heat-resistant protective barrier. “This means you can throw away your coasters,” says Bond.

Story continues

7th Avenue Sofas

While slipcovered sofas can be found everywhere from IKEA to Crate & Barrel, 7th Avenue's sofas do the standard slipcover one better. In addition to offering a more accessibly-priced Restoration Hardware Cloud Couch dupe, 7th Avenue’s stylish sofas and sectionals are also machine-washable, stain-resistant, and water-repellant. This means if liquid is spilled on the fabric, it will bead and can be wiped off quickly with a paper towel or cleaning cloth.

The slipcovers are also OEKO-Tex certified, meaning they're non-toxic. So it’s a better choice for homes with pets, kids, or those who are sensitive to chemicals.

“However, no fabric can withstand 100 percent of life. This means that when the dirt gets too heavy, or strong liquids such as hot coffee or heavy-acidic red wine get to the fabrics—then it's time to wash the covers in your washing machine,” explains Billy Shaw, 7th Avenue’s co-founder. “Our fabrics are stain-resistant, meaning they are harder to permanently stain compared to other upholstery fabrics in the market. Regular dirt can be spot-treated with a paper towel and water. Wipes that contain very light bleach such as Clorox Wipes or a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser can do wonders in spot-cleaning our fabrics.”

While 7th Avenue's sofas are certainly an investment, all the durability features plus the fact that the slipcovers can be replaced if you want a new color make them worth the extra cost in the long run.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

While 7th Avenue and Levity have some of the most stylish slipcovers on the market, there are other less expensive machine-washable slipcovers available from Amazon, Wayfair, and IKEA that you could use on furniture you already own. Each one has its own cleaning instructions so read those first, but generally, slipcovers should be washed on the gentle cycle using cool water, and then line-dried.

It’s also crucial to be realistic about color choices. As much as you might dream of a pristine white sofa, it’s still a smarter move to opt for a darker hue, especially if there are young kids or messy pets at home.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.