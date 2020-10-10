This Washable Christmas Cookie Coloring Tablecloth Is The Perfect Way To Entertain Kids

From Delish

If someone in your household–adult or child–loves decorating Christmas cookies year after year, they’ll likely be into this: a washable tablecloth illustrated to look like a Christmas cookie decorating scene that you can color on with markers. Uncommon Goods sells just the tablecloth, and it’d make for a fun coloring activity this holiday season.



Made of 100 percent cotton, the tablecloth is illustrated with baking tools, festive holiday decor, cookie molds (think: candy canes, reindeer, stars, and holly), cookie recipes, and more. It comes with 10 washable markers. After you wash the tablecloth in warm water, the ink will disappear. Technically, that means you could color it every day leading up to Christmas if you wanted to!

The tablecloth is “inspired by the annual cookie-baking tradition an Uncommon Goods team member has shared with her grandmother for nearly 20 years,” the product description reads. “It includes four of their favorite recipes (two on the tablecloth and two on the packaging), printed in her grandma’s handwriting.”

You can buy the tablecloth on Uncommon Goods' website for $30. The cloth would come in handy while the real cookies are baking in the oven this year. If you're too excited to decorate the real ones, you can decorate the cookies on this tablecloth in the meantime! It’s the perfect way to entertain kids, but anyone who loves to color or wants new cookie recipes to try out will adore it too.

You Might Also Like