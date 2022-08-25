How to wash your kid's dirty backpack and lunchbox: A back-to-school cleaning guide

Let's face it, kids are messy. Lunch boxes and backpacks can get really dirty in short order. Whether it's food accidents from a dropped lunch box or the daily dirt that makes a backpack dingy from all those adventures, things get messy. Thankfully lunch boxes and backpacks are relatively easy to clean. Here are a few helpful tips for cleaning these school necessities, keeping them looking fresh and avoiding weird and disgusting smells. Nothing is grosser than a funky smelling lunchbox.

Cleaning Backpacks

Backpacks can collect a lot of dirt and grime from daily use, coming into contact with bus seats, subways and classroom floors. They are also filled with class projects and dirty gym clothes. Fear not, however, backpacks can be relatively easy to clean.

First, check the cleaning instructions on the backpack. If the backpack is able to be machine-washed, you can put it in a large pillowcase before throwing it in the wash. The pillowcase will help protect the backpack from wear and tear, but also your washing machine from the belts, zippers and buckles on the backpack. Make sure the backpack and all its pockets are completely empty before washing it and use a gentle setting on the machine.

You can also spot clean your backpack. Create a cleaner by adding a teaspoon of baking soda and a touch of dish soap or mild detergent to warm water. Mix the solution and use a clean rag or toothbrush to clean the backpack.

In either case, let the backpack air dry.

Cleaning lunchboxes

Lunchboxes, filled with food, are prone to food messes. To clean soft lunchboxes, turn them inside out and run them under a sink to rinse. If the lunch box is really messy, you can add soap and scrub with a sponge or toothbrush to get the lunch box really clean. Afterward, wipe it down with a clean rag and let it air dry.

For hard lunchboxes, most are dishwasher friendly, using the top dishwasher rack. If not it can be hand washed like a soft lunchbox.

One way to get rid of weirs smells in you lunchbox is to mix half rubbing alcohol and half water in a mister. Spray your lunchbox daily to help clean and deodorize.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to wash a backpack & lunchbox: A back-to-school cleaning guide