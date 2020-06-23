Waseem X’s Resiliency by Launching Businesses in a Mission of Giving Back

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Making a positive impact is a passion and a mission grounded on a set of beliefs and principles that have been shaped by the wheel of life. As hurdles in life become overwhelming, people tend to lose everything and overlook the purpose behind all these struggles.

However, for R&B singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Waseem X, he took the wheel of life as a tool for recovery and an opportunity for him to make a positive impact on society, most especially to the youth. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Waseem has dealt with a lot of trauma while growing up. It started with the divorce of his parents and then the abuses he received from his mother and stepfather. In 2017, the worst events happened when he lost his first child to a miscarriage, his sister got killed in a tragic car accident, and his father was unjustly incarcerated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As negativity surrounded him, Waseem turned to smoking weed and drinking alcohol heavily to cope with all the stress and trauma in his life. For four years straight, he led a life full of negativity, and yet, like a leap of faith, he turned to the wheel of life and decided to change himself.

With the sudden drive to change his life, Waseem wanted to create a positive impact on his community. As a reflection of his life's experiences, he opened two businesses in health and fashion with a mission to give back to the community and promote self-improvement.

Waseem received a certification in Health and Nutrition Life Coaching and started his first business, "A Life Without Disease," in partnership with Wellevate By Emerson Ecologics. It is an online platform that promotes the best health and nutrition through life coaching, medical appointments, and supplements. Believing that good health is a right that everyone deserves, Waseem explains that "A Life Without Disease" represents the value of freedom.

Story continues

Following the success of his first business, Waseem founded "Monarchs," a luxury athleisure clothing, footwear, and accessories company. It is an online luxury fashion store serving customers all over the world. His passion for helping others towards self-improvement led him to design his own luxury fashion brand that represents equality and royalty.

About a year later, Waseem launched a record label called "Star Icon," a platform that connects artists to a global music network of opportunities. It also allows artists, producers, and songwriters to sell their content in a decentralized platform using blockchain technology. As he believes that artists deserve 100% transparency with their record labels, with Star Icon, justice is the core value that it represents.

Waseem X is an inspiration to the youth. He is creating a positive impact through his businesses that are grounded in the mission of giving back and promoting self-improvement. He always wanted to do something better and take affirmative actions to make it happen. The hurdles in Waseem's life molded him into maximizing his full potential by not giving up. His advocacy on helping others continues to be an inspiration; he is looking forward to the youth to do the same.

To know more about Waseem X and his advocacy, visit his official website and follow him on Instagram. You can also reach out by calling (623) 226-0405 and sending an email to mgmt@therealwaseemx.com.

SOURCE: Authority Titans





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594863/Waseem-Xs-Resiliency-by-Launching-Businesses-in-a-Mission-of-Giving-Back



