Was Bills RB Ty Johnson out of bounds on a key fourth-down TD catch?

Running back Ty Johnson had an impressive touchdown catch for the Bills in their playoff game against the Broncos. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

What looked like a great highlight touchdown for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on first glance turned into one of the more contested replay reviews you'll see.

On a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter of a wild-card game against the Denver Broncos, Allen scrambled around and found running back Ty Johnson in the back of the end zone for a sliding touchdown. It was a fantastic play by Allen and Johnson.

But the replays showed that maybe Johnson was out of bounds. Or perhaps he was in bounds at first but touched out of bounds as he pulled in the pass on the ground. Maybe it was a legal play all around.

CBS showed angle after angle, but it was hard to definitively say when Johnson had control and if he was out of bounds at all, which would have made it an incomplete pass and Broncos ball on a turnover on downs.

Gene Steratore, a former NFL referee and CBS' officiating analyst, seemed to think it was clear that Johnson had the catch and was in bounds when he did so.

An absolutely ridiculous catch by Ty Johnson. He immediately secured the catch and had one knee down in-bounds just prior to his foot tapping out of bounds.



📺 #DENvsBUF pic.twitter.com/s758R2n4Ai — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 12, 2025

What a play from Ty Johnson. pic.twitter.com/PT3fUrz87v — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 12, 2025

It was a close call but after a replay review it was confirmed as a touchdown. The Bills got a 2-point conversion after that to take a 21-7 lead.

It was close. But ultimately, the Bills did get one of the highlight plays of the postseason.