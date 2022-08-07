It's like a warzone - Haitians surrounded by turf wars

Efrem Gebreab - BBC News
·5 min read
A Haitian police officer stands guard in Port-au-Prince
Police officers are demanding better equipment to combat the gangs

Packed with close to 400 parishioners, Sunday mass on 24 July was like any other at the Assembly of God on the outskirts of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, Pastor Samuel Lucien says.

Warning: This article contains descriptions from the beginning which some readers may find upsetting.

All until, just after midday, a group of balaclava-wearing armed men entered the church and killed Police Inspector Réginald Laleau.

The 45-year-old led a unit which regularly patrols territory controlled by one of the capital's most feared gangs, called 400 Mawozo.

"I tried to seek cover but there were so many bullets, such heavy fire. I've never heard anything like it before in my life. It was like a warzone," recalls Pastor Lucien.

After murdering Inspector Laleau, the gunmen left the church, taking his body with them.

Later that evening, 400 Mawozo shared a video showing the gang's leader next to Laleau's tortured body, threatening to kill everyone in his policing unit.

Outgunned

Even before 400 Mawozo had posted its gruesome warning, police officers knew they had become targets.

"It hurts us to see how they are treating police officers, how they are killing policemen," says Lionel Lazarre, head of the police union.

​​Outmanned and outgunned by the well-armed gangs, officers, who earn less than $100 (£82) a month on average, are demanding the government do more to back them up.

"We need more support and more equipment urgently," insists Mr Lazarre. "We urgently need the government to make this their priority."

While Mr Lazarre says he still believes that the Haitian police can solve the current security crisis, murders like that of Inspector Laleau are a brutal sign of the control that gangs now exert in Haiti's capital.

Ghost town

An estimated 60% of Port-au-Prince is now classed as "lawless" by human rights groups.

The city, similar in size to sprawling Los Angeles, has been paralyzed by a battle for power and territory between dozens of gangs.

Once buzzing with nightlife, the city centre now looks and feels like a ghost town. The shops are shut and many residents have abandoned their homes out of fear of being caught in the crossfire.

Children from Cité Soleil take refuge at a school after escaping gang violence in their neighbourhood
Children from Cité Soleil have taken refuge at a school after escaping gang violence in their neighbourhood

On the outskirts, huge swathes of the community are living hand to mouth, without electricity or access to clean water.

Bloody July

While gang related violence had been on the rise since the assassination in July 2021 of President Jovenel Moïse by mercenaries, it has reached shocking new levels in recent weeks.

In collaboration with local journalist Harold Isaac, the BBC has mapped five major incidents which illustrate the levels of violence residents faced all in the space of one month this year.

Recent violent incidents in Port-au-Prince
Recent violent incidents in Port-au-Prince

8 July: A 10-day long turf war erupted between the G9 and G-Pèp gangs in the residential neighbourhood of Cité Soleil. According to UN figures, 209 people died, of which 114 were gang members. More than 3,000 residents were forced to flee their homes.

24 July: The killing of Police Inspector Réginald Laleau during Sunday Mass. His death has taken the number of officers killed in the first six months of 2022 to more than 30.

26 July: A brutal kidnapping by armed men in balaclavas is captured on CCTV. Locals can be seen running from the scene which took place right outside a school in which more than 300 displaced children and adults were sheltering from the ongoing turf war in Cité Soleil.

27 July: G9 launch an assault on G-Pèp in Port-au-Prince's city centre, close to the presidential palace. A turf war over the Bel Air neighbourhood ensues.

27 July: During the turf war, the city's temporary cathedral is set ablaze. The original cathedral was destroyed in 2010 during an earthquake.

A city wracked by violence

With the help of Harold Isaac, the BBC has also mapped which gangs control which parts of the city, as of July 2022.

Relentless turf wars between the groups mean many of the boundaries are in constant flux.

Main gangs' zones of influence
Main gangs' zones of influence

The G9, an alliance made up of nine gangs, controls the city's major coastal ports and oil terminals, giving it a stranglehold over much of the city's economy. It may not be the gang to command the most territory, but it arguably is the one with the biggest economic power.

Led by former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, the G9 is notorious for seizing lorries transporting goods and extorting businesses.

US officials allege that Barbecue and the G9 were behind a brutal massacre in 2018, in which at least 71 people were killed in the La Saline neighbourhood of the capital.

The gang which commands the biggest swathe of territory is 400 Mawozo.

Last year, it became infamous for kidnapping 17 North American missionaries, including children.

The influence of 400 Mawozo is not limited to the capital either. It controls the road to the Haiti's border with the Dominican Republic as well as access to the north of the country.

Access to Haiti's south is in the hands of 5 Segonn (5 Seconds), a gang which has boasted on social media of seizing entire buses full of people travelling out of Port-au-Prince.

A community in shock

Since the murder of Inspector Laleau, no church service has been held in the Assembly of God.

Pastor Lucien says the community is still in shock: "People are still too scared to attend church."

"Everybody knows the risks, that something could happen," he says. "But we never imagined it would happen in a church, let alone our church."

"I believe Haiti must and can change."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cost of living crisis: 8 tips to save on summer BBQ essentials

    Which? found supermarket own-brands were not only cheaper but sometimes also tasted better.

  • Peruvian President Castillo names new finance minister, prime minister to stay on

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Pedro Castillo reshuffled his cabinet on Friday, naming a new finance minister but stopping short of a full revamp by keeping Prime Minister Anibal Torres in his role. The president tapped Kurt Burneo, a center-left economist who served as an economy vice minister in the early 2000s under President Alejandro Toledo, to replace Oscar Graham in the key finance minister post. On Friday evening, Castillo said he did not accept Torres' resignation earlier this week, tweeting that Torres remained committed to work for the country.

  • Montreal Pride Parade organizers cancel event, citing lack of security

    MONTREAL — Pride Montreal abruptly cancelled its iconic annual parade hours before it was to get underway on Sunday, citing security concerns stemming from a lack of volunteers for the event. Festival Executive Director Simon Gamache said the march, which was to cap days of celebration of LGBTQ+ communities and which had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, would not have been able to proceed safely. "We were missing more than 80 people this morning, it's a lot," Gamache said in an interview, ad

  • 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Today, Even if We Are Headed for a Recession

    After a strong week for the Canadian stock market, these two companies may not be trading for a discount much longer. The post 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Today, Even if We Are Headed for a Recession appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Will Zalatoris explains why he fired caddie: 'Just getting a little unhealthy for both of us'

    Will Zalatoris opened up about why he parted ways with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in the middle of the Wyndham Championship.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin