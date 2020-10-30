Be Wary Of Telstra (ASX:TLS) And Its Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Telstra (ASX:TLS), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Telstra is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = AU$2.0b ÷ (AU$44b - AU$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Telstra has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Telstra's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Telstra's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 19%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Telstra becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 32% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless these trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Telstra (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

