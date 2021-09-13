Be Wary Of SRG Global (ASX:SRG) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at SRG Global (ASX:SRG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SRG Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = AU$21m ÷ (AU$443m - AU$177m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, SRG Global has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SRG Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SRG Global here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SRG Global, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10.0%, but since then they've fallen to 8.0%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, SRG Global's current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that SRG Global is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

