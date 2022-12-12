Be Wary Of NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) And Its Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NORMA Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = €69m ÷ (€1.6b - €429m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, NORMA Group has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for NORMA Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NORMA Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NORMA Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about NORMA Group, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on NORMA Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

Our Take On NORMA Group's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that NORMA Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 66% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with NORMA Group (including 1 which is significant) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here