Be Wary Of Kingsmen Creatives (SGX:5MZ) And Its Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Kingsmen Creatives (SGX:5MZ) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kingsmen Creatives:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = S$1.5m ÷ (S$267m - S$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Kingsmen Creatives has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kingsmen Creatives' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Kingsmen Creatives has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Kingsmen Creatives' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Kingsmen Creatives' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.9%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Kingsmen Creatives becoming one if things continue as they have.

Another thing to note, Kingsmen Creatives has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 52%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Kingsmen Creatives' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 39% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Kingsmen Creatives (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

