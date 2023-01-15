Be Wary Of J. Smart (Contractors) (LON:SMJ) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at J. Smart (Contractors) (LON:SMJ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for J. Smart (Contractors):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = UK£1.4m ÷ (UK£146m - UK£13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, J. Smart (Contractors) has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.9%.

See our latest analysis for J. Smart (Contractors)

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for J. Smart (Contractors)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating J. Smart (Contractors)'s past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From J. Smart (Contractors)'s ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at J. Smart (Contractors), we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.7% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about J. Smart (Contractors) because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 67% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for J. Smart (Contractors) you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here