Be Wary Of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for International Consolidated Airlines Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = €543m ÷ (€40b - €17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an ROCE of 2.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Airlines industry average of 3.4%.

In the above chart we have measured International Consolidated Airlines Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for International Consolidated Airlines Group.

So How Is International Consolidated Airlines Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at International Consolidated Airlines Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.4% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, International Consolidated Airlines Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On International Consolidated Airlines Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for International Consolidated Airlines Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 67% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

