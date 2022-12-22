Be Wary Of Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Inari Amertron Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM404m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM302m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Inari Amertron Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Inari Amertron Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Inari Amertron Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last five years. However it looks like Inari Amertron Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Inari Amertron Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 10% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Inari Amertron Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Inari Amertron Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Inari Amertron Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

