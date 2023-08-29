Be Wary Of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Holley (NYSE:HLLY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Holley, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$58m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Holley has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Holley compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Holley here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Holley, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.9% over the last three years. However it looks like Holley might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Holley's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Holley's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 1.2% to shareholders over the last year. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Holley, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

