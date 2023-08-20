Be Wary Of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) And Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gooch & Housego:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = UK£7.7m ÷ (UK£169m - UK£22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Gooch & Housego has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Gooch & Housego's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gooch & Housego.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Gooch & Housego, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 5.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Gooch & Housego's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Gooch & Housego is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 63% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Gooch & Housego does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

