Be Wary Of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Funko:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$71m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$377m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Funko has an ROCE of 9.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Funko's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Funko's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Funko's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.4% from 13% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Funko's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Funko is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 47% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

