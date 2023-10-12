Be Wary Of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cigna Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$8.0b ÷ (US$150b - US$47b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Cigna Group has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.7% average generated by the Healthcare industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cigna Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cigna Group.

So How Is Cigna Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cigna Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.8% from 10% five years ago. However it looks like Cigna Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Cigna Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Cigna Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 45% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Cigna Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cigna Group that you might be interested in.

