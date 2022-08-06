Be Wary Of CI Resources (ASX:CII) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at CI Resources (ASX:CII), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CI Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = AU$9.5m ÷ (AU$341m - AU$99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, CI Resources has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.8%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CI Resources' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating CI Resources' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at CI Resources, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, CI Resources' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 29% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 3.9%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From CI Resources' ROCE

While returns have fallen for CI Resources in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CI Resources (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

