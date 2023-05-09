Be Wary Of Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boustead Singapore:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = S$26m ÷ (S$1.1b - S$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Boustead Singapore has an ROCE of 3.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 3.9% average generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boustead Singapore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boustead Singapore.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Boustead Singapore's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.4% from 9.5% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Boustead Singapore's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Boustead Singapore because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 27% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Like most companies, Boustead Singapore does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

