Be Wary Of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) And Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Akamai Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$696m ÷ (US$9.6b - US$810m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Akamai Technologies has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Akamai Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Akamai Technologies' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Akamai Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.9% from 10% five years ago. However it looks like Akamai Technologies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Akamai Technologies has decreased its current liabilities to 8.5% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Akamai Technologies' ROCE

In summary, Akamai Technologies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 65% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Akamai Technologies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

