Warwick Davis says he will ‘never get over’ death of first born son who died from dwarfism complications

Willow star Warwick Davis has opened up about personal loss that has haunted him (Getty Images for Disney)

Warwick Davis says he doesn’t think he will ever get over the death of his firstborn child.

The Harry Potter and Star Wars actor, 52, and wife Samantha were left devastated after losing their son Lloyd, who died just nine days after being born due to complications from dwarfism, which he inherited from his parents.

“I think it brings you closer together, or something like that. But it’s an experience I wouldn’t wish on anyone. It’s devastating,” he told People in a new interview.

Adding: “You do learn to live with it. Eventually, over time, you’re able to better understand why it happened and can come to terms with it a bit more. But you never get over it.”

Tragedy struck the couple again when they lost another baby boy to miscarriage at 20 weeks, several years after Lloyd’s death. They decided to named their son George.

Warwick Davis pictured with wife Samantha and their two children Annabelle and Harrison (Getty Images for Disney)

They are also parents to daughter, Annabelle, 25 and son, Harrison, 19.

“I think the losses shaped our family dynamic. We love Annabelle and Harrison all that more because they’re here with us,” he reflected.

Despite their heartbreak, he said that they are “greatful” for the short time that they had with their sons and that they will never forgot them.

“We’ll always remember what happened with George and Lloyd. We’ll always be grateful that we had them for the short time that we did.”

Warwick can currently be seen playing the titular character in Disney+ series Willow, which is a reboot of the 1988 movie in which he also starred.

Warwick Davis recently reprised his film role of Willow Ufgood for a new Disney+ series (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

It’s a full on family affair with Harrison playing his stunt double while his Hollyoaks actress daughter makes a cameo as his character’s daughter Mims.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Baby loss charity Tommy’s offers support for dads and partners who have lost a baby. Visit their website here.