Warwick Council joins farmers to plant trees in their thousands

More than 6,000 trees will be planted across 12 farms to create new woodland areas and fill in hedgerows as part of a council scheme.

In total, Warwick District Council wants to plant 160,000 by 2030, to represent every resident living there.

As part of the initiative, the authority says it has partnered with the local farming community to get a portion in the soil early.

The move would be a "huge boost" to the project, councillor Alan Rhead said.

"We very much hope that this initiative will go from strength to strength as we encourage more landowners to join the network," he explained.

The partnership has been supported by groups including Arden Farm Wildlife Network, which works with farmers to help local wildlife.

