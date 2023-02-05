Warwick Council joins farmers to plant trees in their thousands

·1 min read

More than 6,000 trees will be planted across 12 farms to create new woodland areas and fill in hedgerows as part of a council scheme.

In total, Warwick District Council wants to plant 160,000 by 2030, to represent every resident living there.

As part of the initiative, the authority says it has partnered with the local farming community to get a portion in the soil early.

The move would be a "huge boost" to the project, councillor Alan Rhead said.

"We very much hope that this initiative will go from strength to strength as we encourage more landowners to join the network," he explained.

The partnership has been supported by groups including Arden Farm Wildlife Network, which works with farmers to help local wildlife.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is disappearing. Utah has 45 days to save it

    Salt Lake City's namesake is evaporating, and with it a resource crucial to the West's economy, weather and health — not to mention millions of migratory birds.

  • Photos of wildlife duo seem like unlikely pair — but experts say they ‘belong together’

    “Cue Mariah Carey ‘Cause we belong together.,’” Colorado officials said.

  • Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.

    Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.

  • Pacific Coast Indigenous nations see a glimmer of hope for the future of salmon

    Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Power bill hike another tough blow for Nova Scotians on fixed incomes

    As if times weren't tough enough on the pocketbook for Nova Scotians, along comes another blow. Nova Scotia Power customers learned on Thursday their power bills will be rising significantly by the end of 2024. The numbers are seven per cent this year and another seven per cent in 2024. "This increase is appalling," said Denise Daley, the executive director of the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax. "We know people in HRM are already feeling the effects of inflation and that's why

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • Almost 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold

    As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 3:11 p.m. AT Saturday, around 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings were in place for Nova Scotia Saturday, but were lifted by mid-afternoon. Environment Cana

  • Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -A Canadian offshore oil regulator said on Friday it has licensed a significant discovery by Equinor ASA off the country's Atlantic coast, the first such license it has issued in two years. Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling that yields profits at lower prices than some onshore production, although they are expensive to build. Canada's Atlantic coast attracted extra attention as oil prices climbed last year, and Norway's Equinor is close to a final decision on building its Bay du Nord project offshore of Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • NYC Natural Gas Soars to Highest Since 2003 Amid Bitter Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices skyrocketed in New York and Boston as bitter cold descends, boosting demand for the furnace fuel.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USNext-day gas deliverie

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Deep freeze: N.B. cities prepare for weekend's extreme cold

    With extreme cold temperatures expected to roll through New Brunswick and the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday, cities across the province are preparing for the cold. The Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre is opening a daytime warming centre that will include services to help people access permanent housing. Joan Kingston, a nurse at the centre, said even if homeless people are able to stay in a shelter or couch surf overnight, that still leaves them with up to 13 hours out in the c

  • Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them

    Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.

  • Mariner rescued by US Coast Guard after boat capsized by huge wave

    Mariner rescued by US Coast Guard after boat capsized by huge waveUS Coast Guard

  • Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028

    Nissan expects the solid-state battery it wants to launch in 2028 will be cheaper and enable faster-charging than a lithium-ion battery.

  • Deep freeze hits Newfoundland, while northern Labrador battles blizzard

    Freezing temperatures have put all of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador under an extreme cold warning, while northern Labrador is facing a blizzard that could dump 80 centimetres of snow in some areas. Environment Canada has wind chills between -30 and -35 in the forecast across the island Saturday, with the coldest temperatures in late morning or early afternoon, according to Justin Boudreau, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office. "As the day goes on, temperatures should increase and th