Warsaw Road Swing Bridge closing for almost two weeks in November

The Warsaw Road Swing Bridge, located on Parkhill Road East, between Armour and Television roads in Peterborough, will be closed to vehicle traffic for almost two weeks next month.

The bridge will be closed from Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. until Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., Parks Canada announced Thursday.

The closure is taking place to allow for the completion of repairs to the bridge’s metal grating deck, Parks Canada advised.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the bridge after it was replaced a few years ago. The new bridge opened in August 2021 after construction was delayed and there were a few closures after aimed at reducing noise on the new bridge.

Detour routes and traffic control measures will be in place, and members of the public are advised to obey all safety signage during the two-week closure.

Despite the closure, traffic flow on Parkhill Road will not be impacted, Parks Canada advised.

Pedestrians and cyclists using the west pathway along the canal, between Parkhill Road East and Woodbine Avenue, may “encounter occasional interruptions during the week before and the week following construction while the contractor prepares the site in order to set up and take down maintenance equipment,” according to a press release from Parks Canada.

The sidewalk on the bridge will be accessible for pedestrians and cyclists except for about two days at the start of the closure, when grating panels will be removed, and again toward the end of the closure when the grating panels are being reinstalled.

Parks Canada says the infrastructure work is part of an effort to “ensure safe, high-quality experiences for visitors by improving heritage, visitor, waterway, and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas, including investments in the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site in Peterborough.”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

