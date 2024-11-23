Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Warriors vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $14,867,631 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $18,954,227 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

