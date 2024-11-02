Warriors vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Golden State Warriors play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $44,602,893 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $55,137,498 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Space City Home Network
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Warriors vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest