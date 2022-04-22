Warriors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (2-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022

Golden State Warriors 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We have Coach Hackett in the house tonight for the Western Union First Shot🙌 pic.twitter.com/uYGcGX950n10:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver has a lot to fix in Game 3, but not giving away points, being much more physical, and how Jokic attacks the Warriors Poole Party lineup are the main aspects I will be watching. – 10:02 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole dropped 29 points in Game 2 against the Nuggets on Monday night, Drake chimed in with a reaction on Instagram. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/19/dra…10:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Strong Nuggets crowd. The team needs HCA to be a factor tonight. Gotta be loud. – 9:54 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
game three. pic.twitter.com/JEKpGVJ6yD9:53 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
So many flawed possessions that it’s hard to tell who’s going to win this series. But it’s easy to predict that Warriors are going to crush whoever it is. – 9:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Locked in…🃏 pic.twitter.com/ZYflOLhOPC9:40 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors. Steph continues off the bench. – 9:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready to rock. pic.twitter.com/GxMzN1OmnX9:36 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Best fans in the world 💛 pic.twitter.com/6MTi3vsxY19:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will come off the bench again in Game 3. Same starters for Warriors: Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 9:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
No changes to #Nuggets starting lineup: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 9:32 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First to take the floor tonight👇 pic.twitter.com/YPOZZgSUNx9:31 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for a game 3 pregame show. Come join.
Zeke Nnaji night? Facu game?
✅ What would a win mean?
✅ More Steph?
youtube.com/watch?v=zLJchU…9:30 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 minutes ’til showtime.
You ready, #DubNation?! pic.twitter.com/IkbaGabKap9:30 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Got a new fan poll ahead of tonight’s matchup. What do you think, Nuggets Nation?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
🔗 bit.ly/3KS4x2G9:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The fellas showed up fitted tonight💧 pic.twitter.com/wSA540en289:09 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
What’s the best way for GSW to handle the Jordan Poole era? pic.twitter.com/Gn7LT2RHrI9:04 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
heat check 💥 pic.twitter.com/5JosIskSHM9:02 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
That Unc bounce is different😧 pic.twitter.com/DuqpHpzihQ9:01 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
swish x @Andre Iguodala pic.twitter.com/PGEXQ03sfJ8:45 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
What’s the ceiling for Jordan Poole? #TheVoidNBA
📺 https://t.co/igVtiwEUTr pic.twitter.com/CsTAQldrlG8:45 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Most Valuable Fit😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/IRYiBFQM2S8:41 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone on the pace the Nuggets need to play: “We’re in a Pinto. And they’re in a Maserati. We have to slow it down. Especially when things are not going our way.” – 8:30 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“We’re in a Pinto,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “They’re in a Maserati.”
He wants Denver to play slower and through Nikola Jokic in Game 3 vs. the Warriors.
“When the runs have happened we try to play fast like them. We can’t match them… We have to slow things down.” – 8:25 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said when the runs for Golden State happen, the Nuggets have found themselves trying to keep up with their pace.
“We’re in a Pinto and they’re in a Maserati.”
Denver has to be able to control turnovers and execute, not fuel their break. – 8:23 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘We can’t match that We’re in a Pinto, they’re in a Maserati.’
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, conceding that his team can’t play at the rapid pace that best suits the Warriors, particularly their small-ball shock squad – 8:23 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
stage is set 💡 pic.twitter.com/t7r6ixkR6j8:20 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Facundo Campazzo will be in the rotation tonight because he knows Facu will make the Warriors feel him. Malone doesn’t want to go down without a fight. Eat your heart out, Argentina. – 8:19 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
500 likes and we release the MVP’s fit in HD👀 pic.twitter.com/DWsj9XbGvT8:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Joker starts his warm-up to Big Pimpin’ pic.twitter.com/bcQdvk12C78:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland. The spark plugs Malone was referring to? pic.twitter.com/wHvxy4x3GF8:00 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocking in. pic.twitter.com/GEdpMYyat37:57 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs in Denver 📍 pic.twitter.com/wSXqokusvj7:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
pic.twitter.com/VcDqkoRLor7:26 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets fans need a Jokić masterclass like oxygen tonight. – 6:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ready for ya, Nuggets Nation🙌 pic.twitter.com/J8hsjwY2LT6:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
In Game 1 of the #Nuggets-Warriors series, Jeff Green made NBA history when he became the first player ever to play for 8 (!) different playoff teams.
What does that say about him?
“That I’m a mother******** winner,” Green told me.
denverpost.com/2022/04/21/jef…6:39 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Playoff edition of the Warriors mailbag! Got tons of good questions, including one on how Jordan Poole might be upping his market value with each passing playoff game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…6:19 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
TBT: When Prince sat courtside at Oracle Arena to watch Warriors-Thunder. @andscape bit.ly/2HBZlTs6:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
NBA GMs on Draymond before the 2012 draft: ‘What is he?’
GMs on Draymond since 2015: ‘Can we find our own Draymond?’
Warriors ignore sporadic ‘trade Draymond’ noise because they’d have to find another. All GMs know how hard that is. – 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
For incredible moments like these, you won’t want to miss our Toyota Facebook Pregame Live with @Katy Winge and @ScottHastings😂
Head to our Facebook page at 6:40pm MT to check it out ahead of tonight’s game📺 pic.twitter.com/mxpJGlELlJ6:00 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0…5:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
#TBT to our MVP getting his playoff career high in rebounds, along with a triple double, to help complete the 3-1 comeback against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs🙌 pic.twitter.com/jotMs02QJc5:28 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
The last time we played in Denver, the Dubs came up clutch down the stretch 📽️ pic.twitter.com/e8lvMPK8qD5:15 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Release: PointsBet announced early payouts for all bettors who placed a wager on Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP in NJ and a few other states. You can’t bet on NBA MVP and other individual player awards in NY though state policymakers appear to want to change that down the road – 5:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2004, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-81 win over the Nuggets in their first-round series.
Garnett is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/8rj9WY8Fr84:01 PM

