Warriors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (2-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022

Golden State Warriors 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

We have Coach Hackett in the house tonight for the Western Union First Shot🙌 pic.twitter.com/uYGcGX950n – 10:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver has a lot to fix in Game 3, but not giving away points, being much more physical, and how Jokic attacks the Warriors Poole Party lineup are the main aspects I will be watching. – 10:02 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Jordan Poole dropped 29 points in Game 2 against the Nuggets on Monday night, Drake chimed in with a reaction on Instagram. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/19/dra… – 10:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Strong Nuggets crowd. The team needs HCA to be a factor tonight. Gotta be loud. – 9:54 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

game three.

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

So many flawed possessions that it’s hard to tell who’s going to win this series. But it’s easy to predict that Warriors are going to crush whoever it is. – 9:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Locked in…🃏

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Same starters for the Warriors. Steph continues off the bench. – 9:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Ready to rock.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Best fans in the world 💛

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry will come off the bench again in Game 3. Same starters for Warriors: Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 9:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

No changes to #Nuggets starting lineup: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 9:32 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

First to take the floor tonight👇

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are live for a game 3 pregame show. Come join.

✅ Zeke Nnaji night? Facu game?

✅ What would a win mean?

✅ More Steph?

youtube.com/watch?v=zLJchU… – 9:30 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

30 minutes ’til showtime.

30 minutes 'til showtime.

You ready, #DubNation?!

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The fellas showed up fitted tonight💧

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

What’s the best way for GSW to handle the Jordan Poole era? pic.twitter.com/Gn7LT2RHrI – 9:04 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

heat check 💥

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

That Unc bounce is different😧

Golden State Warriors @warriors

swish x @Andre Iguodala

The Ringer @ringernba

What’s the ceiling for Jordan Poole? #TheVoidNBA

📺 https://t.co/igVtiwEUTr pic.twitter.com/CsTAQldrlG – 8:45 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Most Valuable Fit😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/IRYiBFQM2S – 8:41 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone on the pace the Nuggets need to play: “We’re in a Pinto. And they’re in a Maserati. We have to slow it down. Especially when things are not going our way.” – 8:30 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

“We’re in a Pinto,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “They’re in a Maserati.”

He wants Denver to play slower and through Nikola Jokic in Game 3 vs. the Warriors.

“When the runs have happened we try to play fast like them. We can’t match them… We have to slow things down.” – 8:25 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said when the runs for Golden State happen, the Nuggets have found themselves trying to keep up with their pace.

“We’re in a Pinto and they’re in a Maserati.”

Denver has to be able to control turnovers and execute, not fuel their break. – 8:23 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘We can’t match that We’re in a Pinto, they’re in a Maserati.’

Nuggets coach Michael Malone, conceding that his team can’t play at the rapid pace that best suits the Warriors, particularly their small-ball shock squad – 8:23 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

stage is set 💡

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Malone says Facundo Campazzo will be in the rotation tonight because he knows Facu will make the Warriors feel him. Malone doesn’t want to go down without a fight. Eat your heart out, Argentina. – 8:19 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker starts his warm-up to Big Pimpin’ pic.twitter.com/bcQdvk12C7 – 8:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland. The spark plugs Malone was referring to? pic.twitter.com/wHvxy4x3GF – 8:00 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Clocking in.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Dubs in Denver 📍

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

⏰

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets fans need a Jokić masterclass like oxygen tonight. – 6:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ready for ya, Nuggets Nation🙌

Michael Singer @msinger

In Game 1 of the #Nuggets-Warriors series, Jeff Green made NBA history when he became the first player ever to play for 8 (!) different playoff teams.

What does that say about him?

“That I’m a mother******** winner,” Green told me.

denverpost.com/2022/04/21/jef… – 6:39 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Playoff edition of the Warriors mailbag! Got tons of good questions, including one on how Jordan Poole might be upping his market value with each passing playoff game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:19 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

NBA GMs on Draymond before the 2012 draft: ‘What is he?’

GMs on Draymond since 2015: ‘Can we find our own Draymond?’

Warriors ignore sporadic ‘trade Draymond’ noise because they’d have to find another. All GMs know how hard that is. – 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

For incredible moments like these, you won’t want to miss our Toyota Facebook Pregame Live with @Katy Winge and @ScottHastings😂

Head to our Facebook page at 6:40pm MT to check it out ahead of tonight’s game📺 pic.twitter.com/mxpJGlELlJ – 6:00 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:

theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

#TBT to our MVP getting his playoff career high in rebounds, along with a triple double, to help complete the 3-1 comeback against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs🙌 pic.twitter.com/jotMs02QJc – 5:28 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

The last time we played in Denver, the Dubs came up clutch down the stretch 📽️ pic.twitter.com/e8lvMPK8qD – 5:15 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

