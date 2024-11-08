Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Golden State Warriors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Golden State Warriors are spending $25,487,367 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $19,494,566 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
