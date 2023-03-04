Warriors have 'turned a corner' ahead of Curry return, believes Kerr

Steve Kerr is enthused by the Golden State Warriors' recent form, believing his team have "turned a corner" in their season.

The defending NBA champions have endured a difficult up-and-down year, not helped by injuries to Finals MVP Stephen Curry.

But as Curry prepares to return from his latest lay-off, which has so far spanned 11 games, the Warriors are hitting form.

They ended a 5-0 homestand with victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, improving to 34-30 in fifth place in the Western Conference.

"It's been exciting to see our team, I think, turn a corner," said coach Kerr.

The Warriors are only a game behind the Phoenix Suns in fourth place, giving them a clear target for the remainder of the season.

"You realise how important all these games are from here on out," Klay Thompson added.

"We want to do everything we can to have home court, especially in the first round. So, it's a great challenge, and it's there for us to take."

Thompson, who is scoring 22.1 points per game for the year, has averaged 27.1 points over the last 11 games while Curry has been out and 30.3 points across the Warriors' seven wins in that time.

"Guys have figured out their roles, and I think we are in great condition," he said. "We are having fun, above all."

Thompson had a game-high 27 points as the Warriors won 108-99 against the Pelicans.