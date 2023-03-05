Warriors' Stephen Curry to return from leg injury after missing a month

The Golden State Warriors will see the return of their superstar point guard, Stephen Curry, on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Reinforcements are coming for the Golden State Warriors just as they're hitting their stride.

The team confirmed that star point guard Stephen Curry will return from a leg injury to play Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

OFFICIAL: Stephen Curry is available to play today in the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Ga46cvKwIk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2023

Curry missed 11 games after suffering partial tears to his lower left leg in a Feb. 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

It interrupted what's been a stellar season for the 34-year-old former two-time MVP. He's averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have had an up-and-down season coming off a championship victory. They're 34-30 and fifth place in the Western Conference while riding a five-game win streak headed into Sunday.

This is despite Curry missing extended time. In addition to this month-long absence, he missed 11 games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury.

If Curry can stay healthy the rest of the way, the defending champs have a shot to climb the standings and make another run at a title.