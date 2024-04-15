Warriors star Stephen Curry puts a smile on a young fan's face during an impromptu meeting

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry brought joy to a young fan after a recent game in Houston. Darryl Small's son, Rodney, sported Curry's high school "Knights" replica jersey to the Toyota Center for the Warriors-Rockets matchup on April 4th. After the game, Curry surprised Rodney by autographing the jersey, leaving a big smile on the young fan's face.

Watch the video above to see the NBA star make a young fan's night last a lifetime.

Small took to Instagram to express his gratitude, calling Curry a "real stand up guy" for making his son's night unforgettable.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch NBA star Stephen Curry make a young fan's day signing his jersey