Warriors star Kevin Durant: ‘I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal’

Kevin Durant is looking to “play basketball and stack money.”

The 30-year-old Warriors star can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after this season. He spoke about his plans for the future during an appearance on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast.

"I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal, so I can stack up my money and figure it out," Durant said.

Durant was recruited heavily by his current teammates when he first signed with Golden State in July 2016. But, he said he wants the situation to be different this time around.

“I want to dictate the environment that I want to be in,” Durant said. “You can't give me the bells and whistles. I would rather see what you do on a day-to-day basis. That stuff really doesn't impress me.

“I just want to see if you're a real person, if you are going to hold people accountable every day. Are we all coming to work and enjoying basketball every day? Yeah, that's exactly what I'm getting here (with the Warriors)."





Durant has won back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVP awards in his two full seasons with the Warriors. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 29 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

The Warriors will face the Lakers on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 23-11 record.





