Warriors say they will re-sign key reserve David West

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Fresh off his first career championship, David West is returning to the Golden State Warriors for what is expected to be his final NBA season, with the team saying it intends to sign him to a new deal next week upon the conclusion of the free agency moratorium period.

The Warriors confirmed the move Saturday from general manager Bob Myers.

The versatile forward just completed his 14th NBA season by averaging 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the Warriors' postseason run to their second title in three seasons. West, who will turn 37 next month, will reportedly earn the veteran's minimum of $2.3 million.

Myers already has reached agreements with two-time MVP Stephen Curry on a record max-money deal of $201 million over five years and committed to key reserve guard Shaun Livingston for $24 million over three more seasons.

During the regular season, West posted averages of 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing 12.6 minutes and shooting 53.6 percent from the floor. The Warriors finished with the league's best record for a third straight year.

---

More AP NBA: -www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball