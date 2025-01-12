Warriors secure home-tie first after Harlequins defeat

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin scored one of Toulon's tries against Harlequins [Getty Images]

Glasgow Warriors have secured a home tie in the Champions Cup round of 16 for the first time.

Franco Smith's side had already booked their spot in the knockout stages following Friday's 29-19 win over Racing 92 at Scotstoun.

But results since then mean they will also have home advantage in the next stage.

Harlequins' 33-21 defeat away to Toulon on Sunday means the English side cannot now catch Warriors, who sit second in Pool 4, one point behind the French outfit.

Glasgow will therefore head to London on Saturday for their final group game assured of progress but with their hosts level with Stormers and Sale and only a point ahead of Racing in the race to finish third or fourth in the section in order to progress.

Bordeaux-Begles, Toulouse, Leinster, Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers have also already qualified from their sections.