Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League

Marc J. Spears: The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11.

Steve Kerr clarifies that SantaCruz came to San Francisco to scrimmage with James Wiseman at Chase Center Friday. Still no update on when he'll be back on the court in games.

The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11. – 2:47 PM

James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. Will be interesting to see if he goes back while the Dubs go on their road trip after Sunday or if he joins the team.

Before he makes his long-awaited return to the court from injury, James Wiseman will join the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for practice.

As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors' practice.

Check out the latest episode of the Warriors' Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 7:09 AM

As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 1:00 AM

Kendra Andrews: Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 25, 2022

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ 12-minute full squad contact scrimmage tonight in Portland. Still no exact plan for his return target, but everything continuing to trend well. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 24, 2022

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman at practice today: “It’s just great to see him back out on the floor, seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. It’s all good stuff, but we’ll just keep taking it a day at a time. No proclamations, no plans beyond the next day, and we’ll go from there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 24, 2022