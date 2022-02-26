Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Wiseman
    James Wiseman
    American basketball player

Marc J. Spears: The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr clarifies that SantaCruz came to San Francisco to scrimmage with James Wiseman at Chase Center Friday. Still no update on when he’ll be back on the court in games. – 4:20 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors recall James Wiseman from their G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors. – 2:49 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11. – 2:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that they recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz – 2:46 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. Will be interesting to see if he goes back while the Dubs go on their road trip after Sunday or if he joins the team. pic.twitter.com/ohUzzcGG2H2:45 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 2:44 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his long-awaited return to the court from injury, James Wiseman will join the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/war…1:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat…10:00 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war…7:09 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat…1:00 AM

More on this storyline

Kendra Andrews: Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 25, 2022

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ 12-minute full squad contact scrimmage tonight in Portland. Still no exact plan for his return target, but everything continuing to trend well. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 24, 2022

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman at practice today: “It’s just great to see him back out on the floor, seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. It’s all good stuff, but we’ll just keep taking it a day at a time. No proclamations, no plans beyond the next day, and we’ll go from there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 24, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Top assists from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

    Top assists from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/24/2022

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian actions show sanctions not enough

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough. Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine after its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday. Addressing the Russian population in Russian at the end of a televised speech, Zelenskiy said the bombing of Kyiv was reminiscent of Nazi Germany's attacks during World War Two.

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee Plans to ‘Hold Off’ on Other Superhero Offers as He Pursues MCU Role

    "I just believe in the MCU so much, and I hope to be a part of that family one day," the actor said.

  • Ukrainian army urged to resist Russian surge as Zelenskiy hails Macron's support

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday called on the army to stand firm against Russian invaders as street fighting raged around the capital Kyiv. “The enemy will use all of their power on all fronts to break our defence," Zelenskiy said. “Many cities are under threat: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donbass, southern Ukraine and Kyiv.”Zelenskiy posted a video from outside his city office rejecting reports he had ordered a surrender. “We are not putting our weapons down, we are going to p

  • Russia frustrated by 'viable' Ukraine resistance, U.S. says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is a viable and very determined Ukrainian resistance, as Moscow commits more and more troops to its invasion, a senior U.S. defense official said on Saturday. The Russian military continued to pound Kyiv and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles on day three of a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing west toward the European Union, clogging major highways and railway lines. But a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.

  • Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

    Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. As dawn broke in Kyiv, it was not immediately clear how far the soldiers had advanced. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • AP Was There: NBA approves plans to launch WNBA

    The NBA recognized the popularity of the women’s game in 1996 as its Board of Governors approved plans to start a new pro basketball league the following summer. The board approved the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997 with the slogan of “We Got Next.” It started with plans for eight teams to play a 25- to 30-game schedule over 10 weeks in NBA cities. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of the NBA Board of Governor's decision on April 2

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a