Warriors open to trading down from likely top-4 pick in NBA draft

With the Golden State Warriors anticipating a return from the dregs of the league to win-now mode whenever the next NBA season starts, management is open to all options when it comes to their likely top-four pick in the draft.

The 15-50 Warriors have the league’s worst record by a long shot, which would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, a 52 percent chance of landing a top-four pick and a guarantee that they won’t drop below No. 5.

‘We’re gonna look at all scenarios’

Owner Joe Lacob spoke with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show” (h/t @ NBC Sports Bay Area) and said that all options will be on the table in the team’s unfamiliar spot at the top of the NBA draft lottery.

“We're gonna look at all scenarios,” Lacob said. “Honestly. I'm not gonna hide this — we're gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down — that's a possibility. I'm not saying it's preferred or not preferred. I'm just saying it's something we have to look at it. “We're gonna look at all options.”

A high draft pick is a luxury Warriors management isn’t familiar with after five straight trips to the NBA Finals. They picked a bad year to go in the tank.

Weak draft class

The upcoming NBA draft class is one of the weakest in years, with LaMelo Ball, former Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia forward Anthony Edwards all expected to vie for No. 1 pick honors. None of them is considered a sure bet for NBA stardom.

If they secure a top-three pick, the Warriors will be faced with evaluating whether any of those players could contribute immediately to a team anticipating a healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Ball, a score-first point guard, is the least likely target. The Warriors are covered there. Wiseman and Edwards likely have more appeal for Golden State. Dayton forward and consensus National Player of the Year Obi Toppin could have appeal too.

It’s a good problem for Golden State to have. A stronger draft class would make it a better one, and Lacob appears to be acknowledging that reality with his openness to deal the pick.

