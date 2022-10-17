Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch: 'We're Here to Play Basketball'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Jordan Poole is ready to move on after being punched in the face by teammate Draymond Green earlier this month.

Poole, 23, addressed the media on Sunday for the first time since the incident, and confirmed that he and Green, 32, have spoken and begun to mend their relationship.

"It was professional," Poole said, before adding: "And we plan on handling ourselves that way."

Now, the NBA champion is only concerned about their Golden State Warriors squad starting the season strong.

"We're here to play basketball and everybody in the locker room and on the team knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're gonna do that on the court," said Poole.

RELATED: Draymond Green to Step Away from Warriors for a Few Days As Team Investigates Leak of Punch Video

Warriors general manager Bob Myers first addressed the incident on October 7, claiming that the veteran Warriors player had "apologized to the team" with Poole present.

Speculation around both Green and Poole's futures with the Warriors loomed after video of an in-practice scuffle between the teammates surfaced on TMZ. Green stepped away from the team for a few days as a result.

"No. 1, I was wrong for my actions," Green said Saturday. "There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action ... but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel."

The video shows Green approach Poole, before he shoves Green. The power forward then can be seen punching Poole, as other members of the Warriors organization step in to break it up. It remains unclear why the altercation occurred, but Myers previously said that Green was not expected to miss any games as a result.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers previously told reporters after the incident.

RELATED: Draymond Green Apologizes After Punching Golden State Warriors Teammate Jordan Poole During Practice

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Additionally, the Warriors said they were taking "every legal course of action" to find out how the video leaked.

"No other video leaks from practice," Green told reporters. "When we're working on our sets, they don't leak. When I'm coaching everyone up, that doesn't leak. So I thought it was bulls--- that the video leaked."

On Saturday, Poole signed a four-year extension with the team worth $123 million. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

"We're thrilled to have Jordan in the fold for the next several years," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in a press release. "He's one of the bright, young players in our league and his work ethic and commitment to the game are impressive qualities that can't be understated."

Myers commended Poole's contributions to the team's 2022 NBA championship, before adding that the athlete will be "an important part of our future core and success."

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin