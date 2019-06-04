Warriors injury updates: Klay Thompson questionable, Kevin Durant out Game 3

Durant hasn't played since Golden State’s second round series, while Thompson went down in Game 2 against the Raptors on Sunday.

Kevin Durant will continue to support his squad from the bench.

The Warriors star has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup against the Raptors in the NBA Finals, coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday.

Kerr added Klay Thompson is questionable, while Andre Iguodala will play.

Durant hasn't played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second round series against the Rockets.

Thompson left Game 2 against the Raptors on Sunday with left hamstring tightness in the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly while attempting a 3-pointer.

Thompson told Kerr after the game he would be "fine" but the team will rely on the medical staff's expertise before determining his availability.

"Klay could be half-dead and he'd say he's fine," Kerr told reporters. "We'll see."

Thompson weighed in shortly after his coach spoke Tuesday, saying (via ESPN) "it's hard to see me not playing" in Game 3.

Thompson had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before going down with the injury, though the Warriors still pulled off a victory to even the series at 1-1.

Golden State, seeking its third consecutive championship and fourth in five years, has a chance to take control of the series when it heads to Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

