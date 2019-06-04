Warriors injury updates: Klay Thompson questionable, Kevin Durant out Game 3

Kevin Durant will continue to support his squad from the bench.

The Warriors star has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup against the Raptors in the NBA Finals, coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday.

Kerr added Klay Thompson is questionable, while Andre Iguodala will play.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson is questionable for Game 3. Kevin Durant won’t play. Andre Iguodala will play. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 4, 2019

Durant hasn't played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State’s second round series against the Rockets.

Thompson left Game 2 against the Raptors on Sunday with left hamstring tightness in the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly while attempting a 3-pointer.

Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/SNT3dEe5U9 — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

Thompson told Kerr after the game he would be "fine" but the team will rely on the medical staff's expertise before determining his availability.

"Klay could be half-dead and he'd say he's fine," Kerr told reporters. "We'll see."

Thompson weighed in shortly after his coach spoke Tuesday, saying (via ESPN) "it's hard to see me not playing" in Game 3.

Steve Kerr gives an update on the injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/jfMEla2d9v — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2019

Thompson had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before going down with the injury, though the Warriors still pulled off a victory to even the series at 1-1.

Golden State, seeking its third consecutive championship and fourth in five years, has a chance to take control of the series when it heads to Oracle Arena on Wednesday.