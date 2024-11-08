Warriors will hand captain hats to fans in Klay Thompson's first visit with Dallas

.

Marc Stein: The Warriors will welcome back Klay Thompson on Tuesday night by handing out a captain's hat to all 18,064 fans at Chase Center. They're calling it a “Salute To Captain Klay" in honor of his love of boat rides on San Francisco Bay. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

