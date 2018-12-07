Warriors GM Bob Myers stays optimistic on Kevin Durant-Draymond Green spat: 'It's behind us'

Bob Myers says he believes Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are cool. But are they really? (Getty)

The Golden State Warriors appear to be through the worst of their early-season mini-crisis.

Stephen Curry is back and crushing it, the team has won five out of seven on the heels of a four-game losing streak and — according to general manager Bob Myers — Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are cool.

Myers puts on a smile regarding Durant, Green

Myers told 95.7 The Game that he believes the two have moved on from their on-court disagreement that resulted in Green calling Durant a bitch and bringing up Durant’s impending free agency. The incident ultimately led to the team suspending Green for a game.

“They’re not the same personality,” Myers said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Sometimes, they rub each other in different directions, and that’s really what happened. And the good thing is that they can, and they did, and they have talked plenty since then. And Draymond made a point of it to talk to (Durant) individually.

Does it matter if they get along?

Whether they truly have gotten over it, only Durant and Green know. And it doesn’t really matter if they have — in terms of this season, at least.

Plenty of teams have found success with star players who did not get along. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant won three championships together. They seem cool with each other now now, but most certainly weren’t at the end of their time together. Their approach to the game was simply too far apart, which led to the breakup of a team that should have gone on to win more titles.

It does matter in the long run

Which, of course, is the larger concern in Golden State. If they stay healthy, it’s hard to imagine anyone truly standing in the Warriors way to another title this season. But with Durant’s upcoming free agency and propensity to take things personally, the concern about his leaving is very real.

Which leaves Myers with no recourse but to remain optimistic.

“I really think it’s behind us,” Myers said. “I really do … you have to flush it out, you have to get it all out there — get all your emotions out. There’s a healing part of it — you don’t get over it in 30 seconds — but you do get over it. And I honestly think they have.”

Those aren’t the words of a man whose 100 percent convinced of what he’s saying.

Durant and Green have proven they can work out their differences on the court and win games. Whether they still want to after the season’s over is another question altogether.

