Warriors' Gary Payton II out 3-5 weeks after hard Dillon Brooks foul

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Gary Payton II is out for the Golden State Warriors' second-round series, but perhaps not the entire playoffs if everything goes according to plan.

The Warriors guard is out for three to five weeks with an elbow fracture sustained from a hard foul by Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in Game 2, sources told Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in the first half during Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brooks was ejected from the game as a result of the foul. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 2 for his foul on Gary Payton II. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
