Warriors' Gary Payton II out 3-5 weeks after hard Dillon Brooks foul
Gary Payton II is out for the Golden State Warriors' second-round series, but perhaps not the entire playoffs if everything goes according to plan.
The Warriors guard is out for three to five weeks with an elbow fracture sustained from a hard foul by Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in Game 2, sources told Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.
